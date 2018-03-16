BREAKING: Abrahams to announce decision on Zuma prosecution on Friday afternoon

Johannesburg – National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams is expected to make his much-anticipated announcement on Friday afternoon on whether or not former president Jacob Zuma will be facing criminal charges.

The announcement will be made at 15:30 at the NPA offices in Silverton, Pretoria, spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told News24.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed an application by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), which sought to interdict Abrahams from making his announcement, pending a case on his own position in the NPA.

The possible charges Zuma could face for the 2009 "Spy Tapes" saga include fraud, corruption and racketeering.

Zuma previously had to make representations on why the charges should be dropped, after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the former president's and the NPA's applications to appeal a ruling by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on the matter.



