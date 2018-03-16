BREAKING: Abrahams to announce decision on Zuma prosecution on Friday afternoon

Johannesburg – National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams
is expected to make his much-anticipated announcement on Friday afternoon on
whether or not former president Jacob Zuma will be facing criminal charges.
The announcement will be made at 15:30 at the NPA offices in
Silverton, Pretoria, spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told News24.
The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed an
application by the Council for the Advancement of the South African
Constitution (Casac), which sought to interdict Abrahams from making his
announcement, pending a case on his own position in the NPA.
The possible charges Zuma could face for the 2009 "Spy
Tapes" saga include fraud, corruption and racketeering.
Zuma previously had to make representations on why the
charges should be dropped, after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the
former president's and the NPA's applications to appeal a ruling by the North
Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on the matter.