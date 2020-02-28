Adam Catzavelos gets suspended sentence for k-word rant

Adam Catzavelos has been fined R50 000 or two years' imprisonment, both wholly suspended for five years, for using the k-word in a video while on holiday in Greece with his family.

The video was recorded in 2018 and in it he said he revelled in the fact there were no black people on the beach: "Not one k***r in sight, f*king heaven on earth... You cannot beat this!"

Catzavelos, 41, was convicted of crimen injuria in December after he pleaded guilty and admitted using the k-word.

The video went viral and caused much outrage, prompting the EFF to open a criminal case against him.

When imposing the sentence in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, Magistrate Hleziphe Nkasibe said she was mindful that the court could not change human behaviour and added that racism must be rooted out.

"He pleaded guilty and this is a sign of remorse and that is mitigatory," said Nkasibe.

Nkasibe said she was of the view that a fine coupled with suspension was appropriate under the circumstances. She added that she was aware of the outcome of the Equality Court matter instituted against him.

The South African Human Rights Commission took Catzavelos to the Equality Court in August last year.

But he reached a settlement agreement with the commission. As part of the agreement, he has to pay R150 000 over a period of 30 months and perform community service.

"I am not making up excuses for what I did. What I did is horrendous and disgusting. My actions surely speak louder that what I did. I was not thinking of a reaction from the video. I am sorry for what I did. I am here to say I am sorry for what I did," he said in court on February 13 while testifying in mitigation of his sentence.

During that court appearance, Catzavelos was accompanied by a group of Soweto pensioners - members of an NGO headed by anti-apartheid activist Seth Mazibuko, where Catzavelos was carrying out his community service sentence.

They nicknamed him Mxolisi, meaning the one who apologised.