 

BREAKING: AfriForum to privately prosecute Julius Malema

2018-04-19 09:40

Amanda Khoza

AfriForum's private prosecution head Advocate Gerrie Nel. (Deon Raath, Netwerk24)

Lobby group AfriForum announced on Thursday that it intended to privately prosecute Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on charges of fraud and corruption.

The announcement was made in Centurion on Thursday morning by AfriForum's private prosecution head, the so-called "Pit Bull" himself, advocate Gerrie Nel.

The group's legal team previously threatened legal action against the EFF and its leader, Malema, after he allegedly made racist remarks at a political gathering in March.

Malema allegedly said white people should be glad that the EFF did not call for a genocide.

The group announced in October 2017 that it would legally pursue Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma.

It intended to privately prosecute Duduzane on charges of culpable homicide, following the death of Phumzile Dube in February 2014, when Duduzane's Porsche collided with the taxi in which she had been travelling.

Although an inquest found that Duduzane's negligence led to the crash, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided in August 2015 not to prosecute.

