 

ANC agrees on Thandi Modise for Speaker, Mokgoro for North West premier candidate

2019-05-20 16:06

Tshidi Madia and Jan Gerber

Thandi Modise. (Picture: Dudu Zitha)

Thandi Modise - the former National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson - will be the ANC's candidate for Speaker of the National Assembly, the ruling party has announced.

Following a meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC) in Cape Town on Monday, secretary general Ace Magashule told journalists that Modise would be succeeding Baleka Mbete as the head of the national legislature.

Job Mokgoro will also be put forward to be the North West premier candidate, and return to the position he held towards the end of the previous term.

Lechesa Tsenoli will return as deputy speaker of the National Assembly, while Amos Masondo will be put forward for chairperson of the NCOP. Sylvia Lucas has been nominated for NCOP deputy chairperson.

Pemmy Majodina from the Eastern Cape takes over from Jackson Mthembu as the ANC's chief whip, paving the way for a probable move to Cabinet for Mthembu.

Majodina is an NEC member and was a former ANCYL official. Dorris Dlakude will return to the position of deputy chief whip in the National Assembly.

Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane will be the "chair of chairs".

Seiso Joel Mohai will be chief whip and chair of caucus in the NCOP.

