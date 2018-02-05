 

ANC special NEC to decide Zuma's fate on Wednesday

2018-02-05 21:01

Mahlatse Mahlase

President Jacob Zuma (File, Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma's fate will be decided on Wednesday by a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting called by the party's national working committee (NWC).

The NWC met on Monday night after a meeting between Zuma and the party's top six officials on Sunday night.

The ANC said in a statement that "following extensive deliberation the national working committee resolved to convene a meeting of the NEC, which is the highest decision making body of the ANC between conferences, on Wednesday.

"Amongst the issues to be tabled to the special NEC meeting will be preparations for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and a report back from the National Working Committee on matters mandated to it, including management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament," the statement read. 

