 

BREAKING: Another boost for Trollip as AIC switches sides too

2018-03-28 21:08

Paul Herman in Port Elizabeth

Embattled Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. (File, Netwerk24)

Embattled Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Embattled Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has just received another boost in his bid to survive a motion of no confidence in his leadership, as the African Independent Congress (AIC) has switched sides too.

AIC president Mandla Galo confirmed to News24 on Wednesday evening that the party has instructed its sole councillor in the metro to vote with the DA on the motion against Trollip.

The shift in vote now takes the likely outcome in the 120-seat council to 61-59 in favour of keeping Trollip, all things being equal.

Galo said the party currently has an agreement with the ANC, signed in April last year, to incorporate the Matatiele municipality into the KwaZulu-Natal province, rather than its current location in the Eastern Cape.

The party's main mandate since being voted into the fifth Parliament in 2014, was to secure incorporation into KZN.

Since April however, his party has been increasingly frustrated with the slow progress in that regard.

"Recently we were highly perturbed by a statement of the Eastern Cape ANC that they would not allow the municipality of Matatiele to be incorporated into KZN," he said.

He said the provincial ANC was going against a national agreement, labelling it "arrogance" to deny what he termed the "will of the people" in the region.

More ANC metros under threat

"Why is Luthuli House failing to give orders to the Eastern Cape?" he said.

"We are saying that we need to teach the ANC a lesson to say that if they don't agree to our coalition agreement, then that is going to happen tomorrow. We have instructed our councillor to vote with the DA."

They had initially considered abstaining, but determined it would have no impact.

Also read: PA and DA sign pact ahead of Trollip no confidence vote

Galo said they ultimately want the ANC to stick to their agreement and thus had further warnings for the ruling party down the line.

"Come end of May 2018, if the people of Matatiele are not incorporated into KwaZulu-Natal, as is their will, we are going to pull out of [the] Ekurhuleni and Rustenburg [metros].

"The ANC will lose there then. As AIC, there is nothing that we are going to lose."

'We all human beings, colour has no meaning'

As for the Economic Freedom Fighters' reasoning for tabling the motion against Trollip, to punish the DA's "white mayor", he said the party could not subscribe to such blatant racial motivations.

"As African Independent Congress, we don't identify people in terms of colour.

"We believe we are all human beings, and we are creations of the Almighty, which means colour has no meaning as far as we are concerned."

They just wanted to get along with all races and for Parliament to improve its discourse on racism.

Something was wrong with the human race that it continues to see itself different from others based on race, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Patriotic Alliance also signed a coalition deal with the DA on Tuesday evening to vote with the party. PA councillor Marlon Daniels will become deputy mayor, if successful.

The special council will sit from 08:00 on Thursday.

Read more on:    aic  |  da  |  anc  |  eff  |  athol trollip  |  port elizabeth  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Blood of cop accused of Glebelands killings found at shooting scene, court hears

2018-03-28 20:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Athol Trollip on discussions with Gayton McKenzie and the EFF playing the race card
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 28 2018-03-28 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 