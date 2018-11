What To Read Next

An arrest warrant has been issued for underworld figure Colin Booysen, the Cape Town Regional Court heard on Wednesday, as he appeared in court for a separate trial.

Booysen - along with Nafiz Modack, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje - are currently on trial for a string of charges, ranging from extortion to money laundering, in relation to an alleged extortion racket which targeted the nightclub and restaurant security industry in Cape Town.

They were in court on Wednesday when the magistrate was informed of the arrest warrant issued in a separate murder case.

According to Booysen's attorney Bruce Hendricks, the warrant related to his failure to report to the Belhar police station on Monday in line with his bail conditions.

His two bodyguards were arrested outside the court earlier.

Inside and outside of the courtroom, police officers in bulletproof vests were seen during an adjournment.

Booysen remained in the courtroom.

Booysen is the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.

Last month, he was granted bail of R10 000 in the Bellville Magistrate's Court.

He and his co-accused Vuyisane Macingwane and Kalvin Abels - his bodyguards - were arrested following the murder of Adrian Pietersen, who died in a shootout during an argument with Booysen in Belhar on September 28.

Macingwane and Abels were granted R5 000 bail each.

Magistrate Byron Pedro was unimpressed by the disruption to the trial and adjourned briefly.

The matter is being discussed in chambers.