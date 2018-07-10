UPDATE: Pilot in critical condition, about 20 injured in Wonderboom plane crash

What To Read Next

Approximately 20 people were injured when a plane crashed at Wonderboom in Pretoria, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in Tuesday. "Their injuries range from minor to critical," he said.

Meiring said they had two air ambulance helicopters on the scene as well.He said they were not able to comment on what caused the accident at this stage.

"Initial reports from the aircraft crash in Wonderboom has left allegedly 20 people injured, at least one critically," ER24 tweeted.

Best Care ambulance services' Xander Loubser said reports indicated that the charter plane was carrying passengers on an international flight.

He said the pilot was in a critical condition following the crash.

Emer-g-med's Jurgen Kotze, who said they were the first responders to the accident, said four people including the pilot sustaining critical injuries.

"The pilot is still entrapped in the cockpit of the airplane and sustained critical injuries. We are still treating him on scene," he said.

Kotze said the remaining passengers' injuries range from minor to moderate.

The scene of the crash. (Picture: ER24)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter