Body of missing Parktown Boys pupil found

The body of the 13-year-old Parktown Boys' High School pupil who went missing during a "water activity" at a Grade 8 orientation camp near Brits in North West on Wednesday, has been found.

Enock Mpianzi was last seen on Wednesday when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on, overturned on the Crocodile River.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday tweeted: "The body of the missing learner has been found by the police. The family of Enoch Mpianza was fully briefed and we are all devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the family and the school community."

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the authenticity of Lesufi's tweet.

"A full media briefing will be held at the school at 13:00 [on Friday]," Mabona said.

The Grade 8 group arrived at the lodge on Wednesday and took part in a "water activity" that involved building their own rafts, according to North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh. The pupils were divided into groups of between five and six and took to the water on their self-built rafts.



"It appears there was a very strong current following recent heavy rain in the area. From what we understand, a number of boys fell from the raft and scrambled to get back on to it again. That was the last time [Enock] was seen."



Myburgh said the incident happened at around 15:00.

No one noticed that Mpianzi was missing until roll-call on Thursday morning.

More to follow.