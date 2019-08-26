JUST IN: Bosasa executive Gavin Watson dies in 'horrific' car crash at OR Tambo

Bosasa executive Gavin Watson was killed in a "horrific" car accident in the early hours of Monday morning close to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Bosasa executives have rushed to the scene of the accident on the R21 near the airport, where a Bosasa company-registered Toyota Corolla was destroyed after colliding with a concrete pillar.

According to a law enforcement officer, who did not wish to be named, the accident occurred at 05:05, on the road leading up to the drop-off point at the airport.



It is understood that the vehicle collided with the pillar of a bridge after the driver allegedly lost control. The officer described the scene as "horrific".

News24 has seen a copy of the Germiston mortuary's registry that lists Gavin Joseph Watson, aged 71 years old, as the deceased. The body of the Bosasa CEO was admitted to the mortuary just after 08:00. The registry contains the first six digits of Watson's identity number.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said the man had died when "driving into the airport precinct, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge. The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation. The identity of the man is being withheld until his next of kin have been notified of his passing".

* This story has been updated to confirm the identity of the deceased.

