BREAKING | City of Tshwane, City Manager Moeketsi Mosola agree to part ways

The City of Tshwane and embattled City Manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola have finally parted ways.

The City confirmed that Mosola signed a separation agreement which was reached as part of a resolution in a council sitting in July.

The initial resolution stated that Mosola would part ways by July 31.

This deadline was missed and then extended to August 31 by Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

Mokgalapa thanked Mosola for his contribution to the City.

This is a developing story

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter