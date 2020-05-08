 

BREAKING | Concourt dismisses Thales bid to stop prosecution in Zuma corruption trial

2020-05-08 11:10

Karyn Maughan

Former president Jacob Zuma sits alongside Thales executive Christine Guerrier in the High Court. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla

Former president Jacob Zuma sits alongside Thales executive Christine Guerrier in the High Court. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Constitutional Court has dismissed French arms company Thales' last bid to stop its prosecution for corrupting Jacob Zuma from going ahead - removing the final barrier for the Zuma trial to continue. 

South Africa's highest court found that the appeal should be dismissed with costs because "it lacks reasonable prospects of success". 

The decision means that there are no more legal challenges standing in the way of the State, allowing it to commence with the now 15-year-old case against Zuma and Thales.

Read the order here

That trial is set to resume on 23 June. 

Thales stands accused of offering Zuma a R500 000-a-year bribe - in exchange for the then deputy president's "political protection" from any potential investigation of the R60 billion arms deal. 

While Zuma recently abandoned his Constitutional Court bid to prevent the case from proceeding, Thales persisted in a separate challenge. 

The company sought direct access to the Constitutional Court, after the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed its application for a permanent stay of its corruption prosecution.

It also argued that former National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams acted unconstitutionally when he reinstated the corruption case against it.

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  thales
NEXT ON NEWS24X

IMF to discuss SA request for coronavirus assistance

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Update on public service operations under Level 4 lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:22 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 05:47 AM
Road name: M5

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-07 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 