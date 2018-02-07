Controversial businessman Mark Lifman ‘illegally’ arrested - lawyer

What To Read Next

Mark Lifman taken into a police van during his arrest. (Supplied, SAPS)

Cape Town - Controversial businessman Mark Lifman has been arrested and is in custody for allegedly pointing a firearm in an incident which happened in March 2017, but his lawyer says police have acted illegally.

On Wednesday night lawyer William Booth confirmed to News24 that Lifman was in custody.

"He was illegally arrested... There was no warrant for his arrest," he said.

Booth, who was trying to secure bail for his client, said Lifman was arrested at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday after arriving from overseas.

He said the incident Lifman was taken into custody for allegedly happened in March 2017, yet the complaint was lodged with police in January 2018.

Booth also said he had lodged a complaint against police for an "illegal raid" conducted at Lifman's home which happened towards the end of last year.

It is understood the pointing of a firearm complaint was lodged against Lifman by a figure involved in the nightclub security industry.

Intelligence operation

On Wednesday night Western Cape police issued a statement on a 50-year-old Sea Point resident's arrest. They did not name the suspect taken into custody.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the man was arrested during an intelligence driven operation carried out by organised crime detectives.

Van Wyk said the suspect was arrested at the airport just before 16:00 after landing on a flight from Johannesburg.

"He was arrested on charges of alleged intimidation and pointing of a firearm relating to an incident in Parow in March 2017," he said.

The suspect, Van Wyk said, was expected in the Parow Magistrate's Court once formally charged.

Lifman has recently been named several times during the bail application of suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack.

Among claims against Lifman was that he controlled certain police officers.



Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Carl Lakay, Ashley Fields, Colin Booysen – suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen’s brother and Jacques Cronje.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

The group was arrested on December 15 and shortly afterwards lodged an application to be released on bail.

During this application, it has emerged that Modack and Lifman are part of rival factions involved in trying to dominate nightclub security.

The bail application centering around Modack is expected to continue on Monday.