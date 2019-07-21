 

BREAKING: Cop killed, two others seriously injured in Cape Town shootout

2019-07-21 11:55

Correspondent

Police investigate a shooting incident. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Police investigate a shooting incident. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A police officer, 32, has been killed and two other colleagues injured in a fatal shootout in Delft south, Cape Town on Sunday morning.

According to police, the police officers were performing crime prevention duties in Spekboom Street when an unknown man started shooting at their vehicle, killing one and seriously injuring two others.

Five minutes later, a second patrol vehicle that responded to the shooting, was also shot at by the same suspect outside a Spar in Sandelhout Street. Three other police officers fired back, injuring the shooter.

The man, 24, was arrested and is under police guard.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate was also informed of the matter.

The name of the 32-year-old police officer killed has not been released as his family is in the process of being informed.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police have intensified deployment in the area following the shooting.

Western Cape police condemned the incident and vowed to continue to "rid the streets of Cape Town of dangerous criminals and illegal firearms".

Community members were urged to report and information to 08600 10111.

The shooting comes three days after the army was finally seen in surrounding Cape Flats suburbs.

The army is assisting with rolling joint operations in ten dangerous precincts in the city.

They are not present in these areas 24-hours a day, but rather during joint missions. They have been deployed for a total of 60 days, until September 16.

Residents in Delft on Friday embarked on violent protest action to draw attention to the high levels of crime, poverty and unemployment in the community, IOL reported.

Protesters burnt tyres and stoned vehicles, with several roads being closed. The acting Delft station commander's personal vehicle was also reportedly stoned.

SANDF soldiers were seen in Delft later on Friday after the protest.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police probing whether Marc Batchelor was killed in revenge cocaine hit - report

2019-07-21 11:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 DAILY LOTTO prize goes to two winners 2019-07-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 