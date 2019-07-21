BREAKING: Cop killed, two others seriously injured in Cape Town shootout

A police officer, 32, has been killed and two other colleagues injured in a fatal shootout in Delft south, Cape Town on Sunday morning.

According to police, the police officers were performing crime prevention duties in Spekboom Street when an unknown man started shooting at their vehicle, killing one and seriously injuring two others.

Five minutes later, a second patrol vehicle that responded to the shooting, was also shot at by the same suspect outside a Spar in Sandelhout Street. Three other police officers fired back, injuring the shooter.

The man, 24, was arrested and is under police guard.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate was also informed of the matter.

The name of the 32-year-old police officer killed has not been released as his family is in the process of being informed.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police have intensified deployment in the area following the shooting.

Western Cape police condemned the incident and vowed to continue to "rid the streets of Cape Town of dangerous criminals and illegal firearms".

Community members were urged to report and information to 08600 10111.

The shooting comes three days after the army was finally seen in surrounding Cape Flats suburbs.

The army is assisting with rolling joint operations in ten dangerous precincts in the city.

They are not present in these areas 24-hours a day, but rather during joint missions. They have been deployed for a total of 60 days, until September 16.

Residents in Delft on Friday embarked on violent protest action to draw attention to the high levels of crime, poverty and unemployment in the community, IOL reported.

Protesters burnt tyres and stoned vehicles, with several roads being closed. The acting Delft station commander's personal vehicle was also reportedly stoned.

SANDF soldiers were seen in Delft later on Friday after the protest.

