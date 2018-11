What To Read Next

A police sergeant has shot his wife dead during an argument, and then killed himself, at the Hout Bay police station in Cape Town on Wednesday, police have confirmed.

"It is alleged that the sergeant's wife visited the police station, where her husband shot and killed her during an apparent domestic dispute," said Lieutenant Colonel André Traut.

"He then shot and killed himself. The sergeant was on duty at the time of the incident," said Traut.

The sergeant was 41 and his wife was 36 years old.

A murder case and death inquest case docket have been registered.

The Hout Bay Community Policing Forum advised that the police station would be closed temporarily and that Camps Bay police station would be available instead.

