BREAKING | Coronavirus in SA: Six more cases confirmed

Six new coronavirus cases in South Africa have been confirmed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, increasing the number of cases in the country to 13.

The cases are in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Gauteng

• A 33-year-old female who travelled to Italy and returned on 1 March.

• A couple - a 34-year-old male and 33-year-old female - who travelled to Germany. They returned to South Africa on 9 March.

• A 57-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.

KwaZulu-Natal

A 40-year-old male who travelled to Portugal. He returned on 7 March.

Western Cape

A 36-year-old male who travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.

"All the patients have now been advised. Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment. Some of these patients are already in hospital while some, specifically those who are asymptomatic, are in self-quarantine. Contact tracing has also started for all these cases," Mkhize said on Wednesday.

