BREAKING | Coronavirus now considered a pandemic as cases increase

As cases in South Africa increase, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic.



READ | Coronavirus in SA: Six more cases of Covid-19 confirmed

"This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus," said WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a media briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.

In the past two weeks, the number of cases of Covid-19 outside China increased 13-fold, while the number of affected countries has tripled.

The WHO said there were now more than 118 000 cases in 114 countries, while 4 291 people have died.

"We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," said Ghebreyesus, adding pandemic was not a word to use lightly or carelessly.

"It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death."

Ghebreyesus said the WHO expected to see the number of cases, deaths and number of affected countries to climb even higher.

However, he warned the WHO had not seen a pandemic before that could be controlled.

"We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: All countries can still change the course of this pandemic."

Ghebreyesus emphasised that if countries detected, tested, treated, isolated, traced, and mobilised their people in the response, those with a handful of cases could prevent those cases becoming clusters, and in turn prevent those clusters from becoming community transmissions.

"Even those countries with community transmissions or large clusters can turn the tide on this virus."



Ghebreyesus reiterated all countries should activate and increase their emergency response mechanisms.

ALSO READ:

