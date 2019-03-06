BREAKING: Driver arrested after 3 Durban schoolchildren killed by taxi

The taxi that ploughed into a group of schoolchildren in Durban. (Twitter)

A 33-year-old driver has been arrested at the KwaMashu police station on three counts of culpable homicide in connection with an incident on Wednesday in which three pupils were killed and one was injured, KwaZulu-Natal police have said.

A minibus taxi ran into the four Newlands East Secondary School pupils in Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Durban. It appeared to have skipped a red light.

The driver is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court soon, police spokesperson Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

Tragic scenes played out in Newlands East in Durban on Wednesday morning after the three schoolgirls were killed.

Their bodies were strewn across the road near the Inanda arterial and the M21 highway.

It is alleged that the taxi dragged the girls after the driver skipped a red robot. A fourth girl is in a critical condition in hospital.

The driver, thought to belong to the Lindelani Taxi Association, fled the scene.

The enraged community hurled stones at passing taxis before using burning tyres and debris to close off the road.

"We will not take this anymore. This has happened before, last year. The taxi's need to respect us. They just do what they want and now lives have been lost. We are bloody fed up," one community member told News24.

Ward councillor Joyce Johnson said the fact that children were still knocked was appalling.

"Taxis do not adhere to the rules. When the robot is red they dash the robot. They do not [respect] the robot or the pavements. We had another incident on this same road last year."

Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Education Kwazi Mthethwa said Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane expressed shock at the incident.

"We will be following up on the matter. We will be meeting with the school. The MEC will meet with the families of the affected learners. The safety of learners remains our greatest concern. We will work with the Department of Transport to ensure learners are safe when attending school."