 

BREAKING: Driver arrested after 3 Durban schoolchildren killed by taxi

2019-03-06 12:38

Kaveel Singh

The taxi that ploughed into a group of schoolchildren in Durban.

The taxi that ploughed into a group of schoolchildren in Durban. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 33-year-old driver has been arrested at the KwaMashu police station on three counts of culpable homicide in connection with an incident on Wednesday in which three pupils were killed and one was injured, KwaZulu-Natal police have said.

A minibus taxi ran into the four Newlands East Secondary School pupils in Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Durban. It appeared to have skipped a red light.

The driver is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court soon, police spokesperson Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

Tragic scenes played out in Newlands East in Durban on Wednesday morning after the three schoolgirls were killed.

Their bodies were strewn across the road near the Inanda arterial and the M21 highway.

It is alleged that the taxi dragged the girls after the driver skipped a red robot. A fourth girl is in a critical condition in hospital.

The driver, thought to belong to the Lindelani Taxi Association, fled the scene.

The enraged community hurled stones at passing taxis before using burning tyres and debris to close off the road.

"We will not take this anymore. This has happened before, last year. The taxi's need to respect us. They just do what they want and now lives have been lost. We are bloody fed up," one community member told News24.

Ward councillor Joyce Johnson said the fact that children were still knocked was appalling.

"Taxis do not adhere to the rules. When the robot is red they dash the robot. They do not [respect] the robot or the pavements. We had another incident on this same road last year."

Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Education Kwazi Mthethwa said Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane expressed shock at the incident.

"We will be following up on the matter. We will be meeting with the school. The MEC will meet with the families of the affected learners. The safety of learners remains our greatest concern. We will work with the Department of Transport to ensure learners are safe when attending school."

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC has lost some support ahead of elections - latest IRR poll

2019-03-06 12:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 13 years for a rape he didn't commit
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, March 5 2019-03-05 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 