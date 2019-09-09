 

BREAKING | Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty

Alex Mitchley

Nicholas Ninow. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

The 22 year-old Dros rape accused, who can now be identified as Nicholas Ninow, has pleaded guilty to raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year.

Ninow's trial started in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday and he was asked to plead to the charges of rape, assault, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and possession of an illegal substance.

In court it emerged that Ninow pleaded guilty to rape. He also pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, defeating the ends of justice but not to assault. The kidnapping charge was withdrawn by the state. 

According to the State, Ninow was at the Dros restaurant when he followed the seven-year-old child to a bathroom and raped her. A video taken on the restaurant premises, showed a man covered in blood and angry patrons berating him.

A substance found on Ninow at the time of his arrest also tested positive for CAT, the State alleges.

Before the trial, he appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, which previously ordered that he should undergo observation at a psychiatric institution.

In February this year, Ninow was found fit to stand trial after spending a month in Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital under extensive evaluation.

Ninow was evaluated by a team of four experts, including psychiatrists and a clinical psychologist, in line with a court order made in 2018. The evaluation determined the mental capacity of the accused and whether he could be held accountable.

This is a developing story

*News24 previously took a decision not to identify the accused until he has pleaded in court as stipulated in the Criminal Procedure Act. Ninow has now been named after pleading to the charges.

According to Section 154(2b) of the Criminal Procedure Act: No person shall at any stage before the appearance of an accused in a court upon any charge referred to in Section 153(3) or at any stage after such appearance but before the accused has pleaded to the charge, publish in any manner whatever any information relating to the charge in question. Section 153(3) refers to criminal proceedings related to sexual offences charges.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  rape
