 

BREAKING: Duduzane Zuma found not guilty of culpable homicide charge

2019-07-12 10:21

Sesona Ngqakamba

Duduzane Zuma at his culpable homicide trial in Randburg. (Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alon Skuy)

Duduzane Zuma at his culpable homicide trial in Randburg. (Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alon Skuy)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, has been found not guilty of the charge of culpable homicide in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Zuma was on trial after Phumzile Dube died in February 2014 when Zuma's car crashed into a taxi in which she was travelling.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge. 

While delivering his judgment on Friday, Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase said the court was mandated to find out whether Zuma was driving negligently or not. 

Thupaatlase said on a charge of culpable homicide state should prove whether the driver of a vehicle was supposed to have seen a possible death. He said negligence must be evaluated in the circumstances of each case. 

He said the evidence before the court had established that the weather conditions were bad and that had been confirmed by a climatologist who took witness stand. 

No evidence

Thupaatlase said there was no evidence on record that showed what speed Zuma should have driven on the day that would have avoided the crash. He said three witnesses had testified that aquaplaning could have happened even at low speed. 

"There is no evidence that the accused should have foreseen the puddle... There is no evidence showing what steps he should have taken to avoid aquaplaning," he said. 

He said the state failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt

Zuma said he was travelling from Fourways to Saxonwold and had joined the highway from William Nicol Drive. He told the court that there was heavy rain and poor visibility.

He also told the court that he had been driving at a speed of about 120km/h and had hit a puddle of water, which resulted in his vehicle losing control and spinning. 

Submitting closing arguments in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in June, Zuma's advocate Mike Hellens said, if the court took into consideration the evidence submitted by all parties, on the balance of probabilities, it would find Zuma not guilty.

While prosecutor Yusuf Baba argued that Zuma was not a careful driver on the day of the crash, Hellens asked: "What could he have done?"

Baba had submitted that Zuma could have prevented his car from aquaplaning on the day.

Forensic engineer and accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter had also corroborated Zuma's defence argument that he had lost control of his Porsche 911 after it hit a puddle of water.

He said it was possible the vehicle lost control due to aquaplaning. It was not necessary that it would have done so at an excessive speed, Lotter had testified.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    duduzane zuma  |  johannesburg ­  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town's gang-infested areas brace for SANDF deployment

2019-07-12 09:14

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Phuza Thursday as jackpot missed 2019-07-11 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Audit Supervisor

Western Cape
Mass Staffing Projects
R240 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Quantity Surveyor

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R400 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Year

Senior Accountant

Cape Town
PurpleDot Solutions
R40 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 