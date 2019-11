A 44-year-old Durban father Sibusiso Mpungose has been handed four life terms for killing four of his children.

Mpungose was handed the sentence in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday after pleading guilty in October. He had hanged his three small children and 16-year-old stepdaughter in Durban.

He will return to court to face an additional charge of rape in an unrelated incident, which allegedly occurred mere days before he took the life of his children.

More to follow.