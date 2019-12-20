 

BREAKING | eNCA boots news director Kanthan Pillay over 'rats' tweet

2019-12-20 12:48

Jeanette Chabalala and Sheldon Morais

Samkele Maseko and Kanthan Pillay. (Twitter/News24)

Samkele Maseko and Kanthan Pillay. (Twitter/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

eNCA has announced it "has parted company with its director of news Kanthan Pillay with immediate effect".

Pillay was widely criticised after he referred to political journalist Samkele Maseko's move from the news channel to rival, SABC News, as "rats swimming toward a sinking ship".

Earlier, a group of eNCA journalists took a stand for "independent journalism" on Friday morning, following allegations of editorial interference and censorship by Pillay.

The group - which includes anchors Xoli Mngambi, Jane Dutton, Thembekile Mrototo and Dan Moyane, as well as journalists Khayelihle Khumalo, Heidi Giokos and Masego Rahlaga - met eNCA management to make "it clear we stand for independent journalism".

Several took to Twitter after the meeting to make their stance known - that they "won't allow the integrity of our news profession to be made a mockery of".

Maseko responded to Pillay's post in a series of tweets in which he spoke of editorial interference and censorship by the news director.

The reporter claimed Pillay "instructed" that claims by ANC parliamentarian Bongani Bongo against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan be removed from a news insert.

Maseko also wrote about his abrupt departure from eNCA's offices, saying Pillay had him thrown out "like a dog who had stolen something".

On Thursday, Pillay issued an apology to Maseko and the SABC for his tweet and his comment.

"The action I took in haste and without thinking, which now places my employer, my colleagues, my family and my friends in a most embarrassing position," he wrote in his message to eNCA staff.

While Pillay said he had been drawn into a "Twitter war", the sequence of events shows that he fired the first salvo.

On Friday, responding to Pillay's apology, Maseko said: "I note and reject Mr Kanthan Pillay's apology. We can no longer accept apologies for racial and corporate abuse. It would be inhumane of me to accept an apology while another black child still faces the abuse of power by the same man." 

At the same time, political analyst Lukhona Mnguni has penned an open letter to eNCA and editor-in-chief Jeremy Maggs, noting that he will no longer be available to the channel until Pillay is removed.

Television industry journalist Thinus Ferreira tweeted that journalists had written to Maggs noting that the credibility of both the channel and themselves as individuals has been damaged.

Read more on:    enca  |  kanthan pillay  |  samkele maseko
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Rover takes first steps since amputation after teen bodybuilder broke puppy's leg

2019-12-20 11:10

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Load shedding puts small businesses in the red
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 13:04 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Century City 12:58 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players just got R200k richer 2019-12-19 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 