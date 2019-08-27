 

BREAKING | eNCA veteran Ben Said drowns while on holiday in Mozambique

2019-08-27 10:15

Riaan Grobler

Ben Said.

Ben Said. (Facebook)

Veteran journalist and recently appointed director of news at eNCA, Ben Said, 45, drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique on Monday. 

eNCA representative Jeremy Maggs confirmed the news to News24 on Tuesday morning. 

In an announcement on the TV station, Maggs described Said as one of the country's best television journalists.

"His loss to the station is immense. We are all in deep shock," Maggs said. 

On Tuesday morning, Said's brother Nick wrote on Facebook: "It is with unbelievable sadness that I confirm my beloved brother Ben Said passed away suddenly while on holiday in Mozambique [on Monday]. Our family is devastated, and our hearts bleed for Nikki and the girls. We have lost a wonderful man. We will let you know about funeral arrangements in due course."

Said had just rejoined eNCA after an absence of just over three years during which he worked as an executive producer for TRT World in Turkey. 

Prior to that, Said worked at eNCA for nearly 16 years, as producer, senior reporter and group news editor. 

He is survived by his wife Nikki and daughters Lily and Bella. 

This is a developing story. 

Daily Lotto: No winners in Monday's draw 2019-08-26 21:28
