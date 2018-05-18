 

Equal Education's Doron Isaacs resigns amid sexual harassment accusation

2018-05-18 20:42
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Equal Education's Treasurer Doron Isaacs resigned on Friday amid sexual harassment allegations made against him by former and current employees at the organisation.

In a statement released on Friday evening, the organisation said it was distressed by claims of sexual harassment leveled against Isaacs. 

"Today, Friday 18 May, Doron submitted a letter to the National Council (NC) in which he has resigned as Treasurer of EE, and as a member of the organisation. He has not accepted any wrongdoing at this stage. He has indicated that he is prepared to submit himself to an independent investigation."

"As a movement committed to principles of human dignity, social justice, and equality, Equal Education (EE) is deeply distressed by the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the former Treasurer of Equal Education, Doron Isaacs." 

More to follow.

