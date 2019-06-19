 

BREAKING: Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison sentenced to 3 years house arrest for murder

Jenni Evans

Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison was sentenced to eight years house arrest for murder in a plea deal in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Five of the years have been suspended. 

In terms of the deal accepted by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, Davison will effectively serve three years under house arrest, performing community service.

Davison and his family left the court building without speaking to the media outside. 

Davison had pleaded guilty to the charges of assisting three people who wanted to end their lives.

They were Anrich Burger, via a lethal amount of drugs in November 2013; Justin Varian via a bag over his head and administering helium in July 2015, and Richard Holland in November 2015 via a lethal amount of drugs.

More to follow.

