Father accused of hanging 4 siblings in Durban arrested

The man suspected of hanging his three young children and teen stepdaughter in Durban has been arrested.

The Department of Social Development visited the overwhelmed family of the children on Wednesday in Copeville, Pietermaritzburg, and informed them of the news.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that a 44-year-old man was arrested in inKwadabeka and is facing four counts of murder.

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said earlier on Wednesday she was outraged by the brutal murder of four siblings, allegedly by their father, in Wyebank, Durban, on Tuesday.

"This heartless man [allegedly] fetched the children from school during the day only to kill them like this. We have learnt with shock and outrage that four children were murdered by a person who is supposed to protect them," she said on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the father dropped his three children and stepdaughter at their home after fetching them from school.

The bodies of the three children, aged four, six and 10, were later foundhanging in their home while the body of the 16-year-old stepdaughter was discovered hanging from a tree.

She said the man had to separate the 16-year-old from her siblings "to ensure that she did not rescue them" and added that "she was killed alone in the bush".

"We want to see this man behind bars to pay for his sin. Police must work day and night to track him down so he can face the full might of the law. It's clear that this murder of these innocent children was premeditated because he abducted them from school. There is no justification, whatsoever, for the murder of children in such a brutal manner regardless of whatever differences may have existed between their parents."