 

BREAKING: Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti to hand himself over to police

2019-02-07 09:17

Jeanette Chabalala

Linda Mti. Picture: Deaan Vivier

Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday for corruption.  

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng Phindi Mjonondwane said Mti's lawyers had an agreement with the Hawks to hand himself over to the police between 11:00 and 12:00.

According to Mjonondwane, Mti will be processed before his court appearance.

On Wednesday, the Hawks arrested several people in connection with allegations of corruption, money laundering and fraud.

The arrests include former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham, Bosasa official Andries van Tonder, and three companies: African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa); Sondolo IT and Phezulu Fencing, according to court papers.

Five of the accused were granted R20 000 bail each.

A seventh suspect is overseas and has been informed that a warrant of arrest has been issued.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "The sweeping high-profile arrests follows a marathon investigation wherein almost R1.6bn is said to have been misappropriated in the tender processes for the procurement of various services by the Department of Correctional Services."

"The tenders were awarded to Bosasa Operations (Pty) Ltd and its affiliated or subsidiary companies."

Mulaudzi said it was alleged that the officials received and accepted gifts in the form of cash.

They also allegedly received financial assistance in acquiring properties, motor vehicles from dealers, other assets and payments to travel agents for overseas travel.

WATCH: Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Gillingham appear in dock
