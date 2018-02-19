BREAKING: Former Western Cape top cop found guilty of corruption

What To Read Next

Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer arrives at the High Court for what is expected to be the start of his corruption trial. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Cape Town - Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer has been found guilty of corruption in the Western Cape High Court.

Judgment in a massive corruption, money laundering and racketeering trial against him was delivered on Monday.

The judgment found Lamoer guilty of corruption, but not guilty of money laundering and racketeering.

Lamoer earlier this month pleaded guilty to a corruption charge.

Lamoer, along with tow truck company owner Salim Dawjee, brigadiers Darius van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Colin Govender, are accused in the trial.

They faced 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6m.

Dawjee allegedly paid them for favours by covering some of their fuel, clothing and travel costs.

On Tuesday Dawjee was found guilty of fraud and corruption, Sharon Govender was acquitted of all charges she faced, her husband was found guilty of corruption, as was Van Der Ross.

Lamoer initially pleaded not guilty in the matter.

On February 8 Lamoer changed this, pleading guilty to one charge of corruption.

In his plea explanation earlier this month , Lamoer said that he entered into negotiations with the State with a view to finalising the trial expeditiously.

Lamoer said he lost his wife in 2005 and raised his three daughters on his own.

He added that he served in the police for more than 35 years with "distinction and loyalty towards our country and its people".

"During the serving in the police, I was never investigated or departmentally charged for any misconduct," he had said.

