BREAKING: Gavin Watson parked his BMW at Bosasa, called prayer meeting day before death ride

The wreckage of the car Gavin Watson was driving when it was involved in a crash close to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. (Sesona Ngqakamba/News24)

News24 has confirmed that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson parked his metallic blue BMW X5 at the company's Krugersdorp office before he signed out a company Toyota Corolla for the weekend, in which he died on Monday morning.

The controversial businessman also called a prayer meeting of directors at the company's office on Sunday morning.

Former colleagues of Watson are puzzled why he would have left his own luxury vehicle at the office in exchange for a vehicle similar to those used by the company's drivers for trips to OR Tambo Airport.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATES | Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash at OR Tambo

Former Bosasa fleet manager Frans Vorster confirmed to News24 that the Corolla in which Watson was killed had a manual gearbox, whereas Watson could only drive automatic cars.

After Sunday's prayer meeting, a fellow director questioned Watson why he would sign out a manual pool car, while he could only drive automatic models. He left the office park in the manual Corolla.

Papa Leshabane, Bosasa/African Global Operations spokesperson, told eNCA that Watson's personal car had mechanical problems and was parked at the office.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo commission that Bosasa had become a "cult", with religion, power and money as its main substances. Watson led morning prayer meetings, which were held at 06:00 every day of the week at the company's office.

The wreck of the Corolla was found on the slipway road approaching the drop-off-and-go area at the airport. It is unclear exactly how the accident occurred, but the vehicle came to a standstill on the other side of the road. The car was seemingly travelling towards the airport, in a northern direction, but the force of the accident led to the car coming to a standstill on the other side, in the southern direction.

The front of the vehicle was completely destroyed.



An eyewitness who drove past the scene shortly after the accident said one of the vehicle's doors was flung at least 30m away from the wreckage.

"Nobody goes into that airport there at full speed, you can't, because of the curved road," the witness said.

This is a developing story.