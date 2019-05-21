BREAKING: Malusi Gigaba, Baleka Mbete withdraw names from ANC's parliamentary list

Former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and controversial former minister Malusi Gigaba will not be joining the rest of the ANC’s caucus when they are sworn in as Members of Parliament on Wednesday.

"They have withdrawn their names from the list and all formalities have been undertaken accordingly," ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe told News24.

The two declined their seats just hours after the ANC held its first caucus meeting on Tuesday, and a day after the party announced new presiding officers for the Sixth Parliament.

The two, who were present at the ANC’s special national executive committee on Monday, were absent at the Tuesday morning caucus meeting, where party president Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule addressed the party, along with new chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Mbete, who had been largely criticised by opposition benches for not using her role as speaker to effectively hold former president Jacob Zuma to account, will be succeeded by Thandi Modise – the former National Council of Provinces chairperson.

Earlier on Tuesday, Magashule gave no clear indication on Mbete’s future when journalists asked after the party’s caucus meeting.