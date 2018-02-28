 

BREAKING: Glynnis Breytenbach acquitted of all charges in NPA case

2018-02-28 17:33

Alex Mitchley

Glynnis Breytenbach (File, News24)

Pretoria – Former State prosecutor and current member of Parliament for the Democratic Alliance Glynnis Breytenbach has on Wednesday been acquitted by the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court of all charges relating to unauthorised access to, and modifying official laptop computer contents while she was still at the NPA.

Breytenbach and her former attorney, Gerhard Wagenaar, faced charges of contravening the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act, and defeating the ends of justice relating to unauthorised access to, and modifying, official laptop computer contents.

The charges relate to documents deleted in a matter of a mining rights case involving Imperial Crown Trading (ICT) and Kumba Iron Ore subsidiary Sishen Iron Ore, in which Breytenbach was involved during the time she worked for the specialised commercial crimes unit within the NPA.

More to follow.

