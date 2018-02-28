 

WATCH: Hawks raid home of author Jacques Pauw

2018-02-28 17:44
A Hawks officer going through files and documents at the house of author Jacques Pauw in Riebeek Kasteel. (Sam Rodgers)

A Hawks officer going through files and documents at the house of author Jacques Pauw in Riebeek Kasteel. (Sam Rodgers)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Hawks officers on Wednesday afternoon raided the home of author Jacques Pauw.

Jacques Pauw confirmed to News24 that three officers from the Hawks arrived at his home in Riebeek Kasteel, about 80km north-east of Cape Town.

"They are from the Hawks' crime against the state unit. They came here with a search warrant and gave me some time to send it to my lawyer first," he said.

Pauw said he was cooperating with the officers who had followed procedure.

"They said they were looking for secret state security files as part of their investigation."

Pauw said there wasn't anything like that lying around in his house.

His wife Sam Rogers added: "They are going through our restaurant files and CVs of locals who applied for jobs and old copies of Getaway [the travel magazine]."

Pauw’s lawyer Willem de Klerk confirmed to News24 that the Hawks obtained a search and seizure warrant to conduct searches at the author’s home.

"I can confirm that there is a legitimate warrant for search and seizure against Pauw. The warrant relates to supposed secret documents in the possession of the author. Pauw is giving his full co-operation to the police."

The case relates to a docket opened by the State Security Agency (SSA) at the Lyttleton police station in Pretoria.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the search and seizures being carried out at Pauw's house.

"The warrant was granted by a magistrate in Malmesbury in Cape Town. It is a very complicated process and it was only granted to us today," he said.

In his book, The President’s Keepers, Pauw revealed the existence of a parallel intelligence network within the SSA.

Mulaudzi said the warrant covered any documents and evidence that could assist in the investigations related to the case opened by SSA following the book's publication.

"We are working in conjunction with the NPA and it is in terms of violations of the National Strategic Intelligence Act."



Read more on:    hawks  |  jacques pauw

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Glynnis Breytenbach acquitted of all charges in NPA case

2018-02-28 17:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Plastic Tide: On the front lines in the war against marine pollution
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:09 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:03 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 28 2018-02-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 