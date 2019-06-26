 

High-level SANDF team off to Mozambique to probe shooting that left 2 dead

2019-06-26 11:50

Alex Mitchley

A SANDF soldier uses binoculars to survey the border post between Mozambique and South Africa in the Mpumalanga province. (Photographer: Alex Mitchley)

A high-level team of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) officials are on the way to Mozambique to meet their counterparts about a shooting incident in which two Mozambican border police officers were killed.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi told News24 the team left on Wednesday. 

The shootout took place last week between soldiers and Mozambican border police officers on the border near Ndumo, KwaZulu-Natal.

"Our soldiers were conducting a routine patrol as part of borderline protection when the incident occurred," Mgobozi said in a statement.

The SANDF immediately dispatched a team to KZN which returned with a preliminary report, received by the chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke.

"We sent a team, the team came back and reported. They confirmed that there was an incident that happened."

Mgobozi said, following feedback from the team on the ground, it was decided to send a high-level team so that the matter could be discussed further with their counterparts.

While there are scant details about the incident, Mozambican media reported that two local border police officers were killed.

Mgobozi reported that no SANDF soldiers were injured or killed.

The SANDF could also not immediately clarify whether the shooting took place on South African or Mozambican soil.

However, Mgobozi confirmed that the area where the shooting occurred was in "no man's land", between the border fences of both countries.

