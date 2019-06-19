Homeless killings - Fifth body found in Tshwane, police task team deployed

A high-level task team has been deployed to investigate a spate of murders of homeless people in Tshwane, after a fifth body was found on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed that the fifth body, believed to be that of a homeless person, was found in Muckleneuk.

All five victims were found in different parts of Muckleneuk in the last month.

Police have also confirmed that the five were homeless middle-aged males. They were all killed at night.

The first body was found almost three weeks ago in a veld near the Mears Park train station, in Muckleneuk.

Two more bodies were found in Magnolia Park on June 8 and 9.

Magnolia Park and Mears Park train station are situated close to each other.

Subject to investigation

It appeared that the first three people were murdered in a similar manner.

"Though the deceased were found to have suffered blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds to the upper body, the motive behind the killings and their identities remain subject to an investigation," police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

The fourth body was found on a pavement on the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye streets on Tuesday morning.

"The exact cause of death and the motive behind the most recent killing are a subject of investigations since preliminarily, the investigation could only reveal that the deceased had suffered an injury towards the back of the head," Mavimbela said.

Coinciding with the discovery of the fifth body, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela instructed a high-level task team, comprising forensics specialists, including pathologists and criminal psychologists, Crime Intelligence officers and detectives, to prioritise the investigation.

"Without sowing panic amongst our communities, especially in the Muckleneuk area, we want to caution the public to be vigilant and be aware of this nocturnal prowler preying on the vulnerable. Ours, as the police, is to work around the clock and make sure that this madness is brought to an end. For now, we are in the process of getting these homeless people into shelters," Mawela said.

Anyone who has information that may assist police to solve the murders can anonymously contact the Sunnyside police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

