 

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma fathered a child with a 24-year-old

2018-04-20 13:27

Adriaan Basson, Kaveel Singh and Amanda Khoza

Nonkanyiso Conco (Google+)

Nonkanyiso Conco (Google+)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma has become a father again after a 24-year-old woman gave birth to his child in a Durban hospital last week.

News24 understands that the child was born at the Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital last Thursday - Zuma's birthday. 

Zuma is a polygamist who has fathered 22 known children from at least 11 women. 

READ MORE on Parent24: So who are Zuma's 22 children?

Three independent sources confirmed to News24 that Zuma came to visit his baby under strict security on Thursday night. "They had to clear the maternity ward for other patients. Hospital staff made it clear that this was strictly confidential," a source with direct knowledge of the birth told News24.

Ray Zuma, who is related to the former president, confirmed to News24 that Zuma was going to wed a woman named Nonkanyiso Chonco. 

When asked if Chonco was the same woman who had given birth to a baby earlier this month, Ray Zuma responded by saying: "So?" 

"I can't see why you are interested. When he was still the president, you [the media] were terrorising him, and now you are all of a sudden interested in him." 

When asked about the details of the wedding, he said he was not privy to the details. 

"No date has been set yet. Both families must come together to decide on the date. We are still in the pre-nuptial phases of the process." 

Zuma's son Edward told News24, when asked about the baby: "We are not going to respond, or entertain any of that nonsense". 

When News24 visited the hospital earlier in the week, an employee confirmed that Zuma had visited the facility. 

"Yes he was here last week. I saw him with his security. I do not know why he came through."

But other sources confirmed the baby was Zuma's. Hospital staff were briefed to keep it a closely guarded secret and only told "this is JZ's child" and a "VIP delivery".

Hillcrest Private Hospital management declined to comment saying they would not divulge details of any patient.

Read more on:    jacob zuma

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#BusStrike: Metrorail train services resume, as bus driver talks continue

2018-04-20 13:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters demand punishment for Steinhoff culprits
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 18 2018-04-18 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 