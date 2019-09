The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has ordered former president Jacob Zuma to apologise to his fellow ANC member Derek Hanekom for calling him a "known enemy agent" in a tweet on July 25.

The court has also ordered Zuma to delete the offending tweet and post an apology on Twitter. Both are to be done within 24 hours.

Judge Dhaya Pillay awarded costs to Hanekom, but the amount is yet to be determined.



This is a developing story. More to follow.