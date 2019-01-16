 

BREAKING: Janusz Walus's parole denied again

2019-01-16 16:01

Alex Mitchley

Janusz Walus (File, Rapport)

Janusz Walus (File, Rapport)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus has been denied parole by the Justice minister and will remain behind bars.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha made the announcement in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Walus is currently serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

"Placement of offender on parole is not granted. It is directed that a further profile be directed within six months of this decision for my consideration," said Masutha. 

This was because there was contradicting information in psychological reports, that made it difficult to determine whether Walus is should be placed on parole, Masutha said. 

Earlier this week The Citizen reported that Masutha had missed a High Court deadline to give reasons why Walus, should remain behind bars. 

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria gave Masutha 120 days to reconsider releasing Walus on parole. Walus assassinated SACP leader Hani in 1993.

Walus's attorney, Julian Knight, said that in September last year, Judge Selby Baqwa gave the minister until early January to reconsider Walus's parole, taking into account all relevant information, including comments by Walus, Hani's widow, Limpho Hani, and the SACP on a negative parole board recommendation.

Masuthu told media on Wednesday, that the deadline was extended as he only received submissions from the SACP and the Hani family on January 9. 

Resentment

News24 previously reported that Masutha said releasing the convicted murderer on parole would be pointless, as he "still harbours resentment". Walus wrote to the parole board chairperson in 2013, stating that he had successfully completed anger management and life skills programmes.

Masutha said Walus had not shown enough remorse for killing the SACP leader in the driveway of his Boksburg home on April 10, 1993.

Masutha turned down Walus' 2013 application to be released in April 2015.

Conservative Party MP Clive Derby-Lewis, who supplied the weapon Walus used to kill Hani, was sentenced to death for the murder in October 1993, along with the Polish immigrant.

Their death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment in November 2000.

Derby-Lewis was later released on medical parole suffering from lung cancer. He died in November 2016 at his home in Pretoria.

Walus has been incarcerated since October 1993, serving just over 25 years behind bars.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

MEC promises that children at Schweizer-Reneke primary school will be safe when it reopens

50 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Zimbabweans in SA protest against 'Mnangagwa and his gangsters'
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 15 2019-01-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 