BREAKING: Janusz Walus's parole denied again

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus has been denied parole by the Justice minister and will remain behind bars.
Justice Minister Michael Masutha made the announcement in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Walus is currently serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.
"Placement of offender on parole is not granted. It is directed that a further profile be directed within six months of this decision for my consideration," said Masutha.
This was because there was contradicting information in psychological reports, that made it difficult to determine whether Walus is should be placed on parole, Masutha said.
Earlier this week
The Citizen reported that Masutha had missed a High Court deadline to give reasons why Walus, should remain behind bars.
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria gave Masutha 120 days to reconsider releasing Walus on parole. Walus assassinated SACP leader Hani in 1993.
Walus's attorney, Julian Knight, said that in September last year, Judge Selby Baqwa gave the minister until early January to reconsider Walus's parole, taking into account all relevant information, including comments by Walus, Hani's widow, Limpho Hani, and the SACP on a negative parole board recommendation.
Masuthu told media on Wednesday, that the deadline was extended as he only received submissions from the SACP and the Hani family on January 9.
Resentment News24 previously reported that Masutha said releasing the convicted murderer on parole would be pointless, as he "still harbours resentment". Walus wrote to the parole board chairperson in 2013, stating that he had successfully completed anger management and life skills programmes.
Masutha said Walus had not shown enough remorse for killing the SACP leader in the driveway of his Boksburg home on April 10, 1993.
Masutha turned down Walus' 2013 application to be released in April 2015.
Conservative Party MP Clive Derby-Lewis, who supplied the weapon Walus used to kill Hani, was sentenced to death for the murder in October 1993, along with the Polish immigrant.
Their death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment in November 2000.
Derby-Lewis was later released on medical parole suffering from lung cancer. He
died in November 2016 at his home in Pretoria.
Walus has been incarcerated since October 1993, serving just over 25 years behind bars.