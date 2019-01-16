BREAKING: Janusz Walus's parole denied again

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus has been denied parole by the Justice minister and will remain behind bars.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha made the announcement in Pretoria on Wednesday.



Walus is currently serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

"Placement of offender on parole is not granted. It is directed that a further profile be directed within six months of this decision for my consideration," said Masutha.



This was because there was contradicting information in psychological reports, that made it difficult to determine whether Walus is should be placed on parole, Masutha said.

Earlier this week The Citizen reported that Masutha had missed a High Court deadline to give reasons why Walus, should remain behind bars.



The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria gave Masutha 120 days to reconsider releasing Walus on parole. Walus assassinated SACP leader Hani in 1993.



Walus's attorney, Julian Knight, said that in September last year, Judge Selby Baqwa gave the minister until early January to reconsider Walus's parole, taking into account all relevant information, including comments by Walus, Hani's widow, Limpho Hani, and the SACP on a negative parole board recommendation.

Masuthu told media on Wednesday, that the deadline was extended as he only received submissions from the SACP and the Hani family on January 9.



