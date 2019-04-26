Jiba and Mrwebi axed from NPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed to News24 on Friday.

This after retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro recommended that Ramaphosa sack the two from the NPA.

In her report, which was leaked this week, Mokgoro recommended that Ramaphosa remove Jiba from office as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, as well as Mrwebi as Special Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mokgoro's report said Jiba's conduct on multiple occassions showed a "lack of conscientiousness", while Mrwebi was found to have failed to act without favour, and to the prejudice of the NPA.

Turning to Mrwebi, Mokgoro found that his decision to withdraw fraud charges against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was against the NPA Act and found that he did not act with integrity.

Jiba and Mrwebi were suspended in October 2018 after Ramaphosa announced his decision to institute an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

More to follow



