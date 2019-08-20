 

BREAKING: Jiba stalls Parliament's process to remove her... for now

2019-08-20 11:11

Jan Gerber

Axed deputy NPA boss Nomgcobo Jiba. (Jeanette Chabalala, News24, file)

Axed deputy NPA boss Nomgcobo Jiba. (Jeanette Chabalala, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fired former prosecutor Nomgcobo Jiba has staved off Parliament's process to endorse President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire her, for now.

In April, Ramaphosa fired Jiba and Mrwebi, after retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro recommended that he sack them from the NPA, following an inquiry.

READ | Jiba and Mrwebi peddled misinformation to Zuma - former NPA head testifies

The inquiry found that both of them were "not fit and proper to hold their respective offices", according to a statement from the Presidency.

The decision has to be endorsed by both Houses of Parliament.

This process has already begun and Jiba and Mrwebi were given the opportunity to make written presentations to the committees. Mrwebi complied, but Jiba indicated that she would ask the court to review Ramaphosa's decision.

Parliament's legal services indicated that the process would continue.

READ | Jiba tried to dig up dirt on her NPA boss Nxasana, state capture inquiry hears

On Monday, Jiba filed an application to interdict Parliament's process.

The application will be heard in court on Wednesday.

Parliament will file a notice to abide by the court's decision, Siviwe Njikela told Parliament's respective justice committees in separate meetings on Tuesday.

The committee decided to wait on Wednesday's court proceedings before deciding on a way forward.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    nomgcobo jiba  |  parliament 2019  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'What is it that I was helped with?' Abuse survivors share stories of neglect at shelters

2019-08-20 10:10

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One player bags R371k in Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-08-19 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 