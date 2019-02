KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu lost his balance and fainted during the delivery of his state of the province (SOPA) speech on Wednesday.

Just before collapsing, Mchunu asked the speaker whether the leader of government business, Sihle Zikalala, could continue the SOPA instead.

He then collapsed as he left the stage.

Mchunu was taken from the venue to receive medical attention.

Zikalala has since resumed the SOPA speech.

This is a developing story. Comment from the premier's office has been requested.