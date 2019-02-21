 

BREAKING: Liquidator moves to secure documents, computers at Bosasa head office

2019-02-21 21:39

Kyle Cowan

A sign board outside the Bosasa/African Global Operations head office in Krugersdorp showing some of the companies that will be effected by the liquidation of AGO. (Kyle Cowan)

A sign board outside the Bosasa/African Global Operations head office in Krugersdorp showing some of the companies that will be effected by the liquidation of AGO. (Kyle Cowan)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Within hours of being notified of his appointment as a liquidator for the Bosasa group of companies, a Johannesburg based insolvency practitioner has moved to secure documents and computers at the Krugersdorp head office of the company.

He confirmed to News24 that he was notified by the Master of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon that he would be appointed to oversee the winding up of the company and around 10 of its subsidiary entities. 

He then moved swiftly on Thursday afternoon to secure the premises as well as documents and IT equipment, including computers, in what is likely to be a crucial move as he sets about his work in the coming weeks.

The identity of the liquidator is known to News24.

It is also the first significant step taken to secure Bosasa's records.

On Monday, Bosasa announced that the closure of its bank accounts had led to the decision to place the company under voluntary liquidation.

No action from law enforcement

First National Bank wrote to the company earlier this month to notify the directors it would be ending its relationship with Bosasa, with facilities being shut down by February 28, 2019.

The company is now known as African Global Operations. 

Bosasa and various directors of the company have been put under the national spotlight following damning testimony of grand corruption spanning nearly two decades by former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi before the Zondo commission into state capture.

Agrizzi revealed how Bosasa bribed government officials and political leaders for years to score multibillion-rand tenders. 

Despite this testimony, law enforcement agencies are yet to move to conduct any form of search and seizure operation.

A tip-off in January led News24 to believe that documents were being destroyed at Bosasa offices. At the time, Bosasa spokesperson Papa Leshabane did not explicitly deny the claims, but responded by asking News24 to explain "who was shredding, what documents and where".

This is a developing story.

Read more on:    bosasa  |  papa leshabane
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hefty sentences for men guilty of shooting two Cape Town teenagers dead

2019-02-21 21:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SS Mendi memorial site does not depict enormity of the tragedy – Cyril Ramaphosa
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 20 February Lottery draw 2019-02-20 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 