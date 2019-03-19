 

BREAKING: Load shedding 'sabotage': Crime intelligence investigating Eskom power woes

2019-03-19 17:55

Mandy Wiener and Pieter du Toit

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Gordhan sheds light on SA’s power crisis

2019-03-19 10:48

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, along with Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, will brief the media on the power utility and electricity supply problems. WATCH

The police’s crime intelligence unit is investigating whether the rolling electricity blackouts are the result of sabotage by Eskom employees.

Senior sources within crime intelligence have confirmed to News24 that there is currently a project running to establish whether the outages are deliberate and the work of aggrieved workers.

MORE: Guardians for Eskom’s power stations as load shedding fears continue

One operative said the project is also looking at whether the situation could get worse around the election period in order to leverage their position.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told the media on Tuesday there were suspicions of sabotage during instances of load shedding in 2018, but that they have not yet uncovered evidence of sabotage in 2019. The country has been suffering under load shedding since the beginning of the year.

Resisting restructure and reform

Highly placed government sources say there seems to be a concerted effort by some inside Eskom to resist efforts to restructure and reform the embattled power utility. Some of these employees were part of the state capture network and remain loyal to it, either to maintain the networks of patronage or to frustrate reform efforts and to remain out of jail.
 
According to information shared with News24 by government officials, former Eskom executives Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko seemingly moved managers aligned to their interests into senior positions and centralised control at Eskom headquarters at Megawatt Park.

READ: I have no comment on Eskom - Brian Molefe

The new Eskom management and board is now trying to undo this web by decentralising control, ensuring that people with the right skills and experience is deployed to power stations and that those managers receive the necessary support to effect change.

There is a belief that the timing of public statements by Koko, certain EFF politicians and other supporters of nuclear power aren’t coincidences and that it is related to the internal resistance at Eskom against reform efforts. Koko, who resigned amid allegations of corruption, has recently been vocal in his criticism of Eskom and government and has even emerged as an energy expert.

Gordhan on Tuesday told journalists that he expects the National Prosecuting Authority to act on information about Eskom corruption already in the public domain and that ensuring accountability will aid in cleaning up the state-owned company.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    eff  |  eskom  |  pravin gordhan  |  matshela koko  |  brian molefe  |  electricity  |  load shedding
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Home owners urged to be monitor security systems during load shedding

2019-03-19 17:43

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Video shows Emfuleni substation explosion that left parts of Vanderbijlpark in the dark
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:33 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 18:31 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Another one strikes it lucky with Daily Lotto 2019-03-18 21:50 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 