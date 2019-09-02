BREAKING | Man who shot and killed boxing champion Leighandre Jegels dies in hospital

The police officer boyfriend of female boxing champion Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels, who shot and killed her on Friday, died in hospital, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

The man was arrested on Friday after a head-on collision near Peddie, in the Eastern Cape.

He also shot and wounded Jegels' mother, who is receiving treatment in hospital.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter