 

BREAKING | Man who shot and killed boxing champion Leighandre Jegels dies in hospital

2019-09-02 13:15

Sheldon Morais

Leighandre Jegels is also a karateka

Leighandre Jegels is also a karateka ( Sijuta Promotions)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The police officer boyfriend of female boxing champion Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels, who shot and killed her on Friday, died in hospital, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

The man was arrested on Friday after a head-on collision near Peddie, in the Eastern Cape.

He also shot and wounded Jegels' mother, who is receiving treatment in hospital.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Grade R kidnapping getaway vehicle caught on camera

2019-09-02 13:00

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Sunday winners 2019-09-01 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 