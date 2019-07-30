BREAKING: Mdluli and his co-accused found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting his former lover's husband

Former police crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi have been found guilty on charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe was married to Mdluli's former lover Tshidi Buthelezi.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng delivered the judgment in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Based on the evidence, that Mokgoatlheng listened to for over four years, he found Mdluli guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mthunzi was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

They were both acquitted on intimidation of Buthelezi's friend Alice Manana, and defeating the ends of justice.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday to deal with sentencing.

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi dating back to his school days. During her relationship with him, she met Ramogibe and they began a relationship. They eventually got married on July 22, 1998.

Between 1997 and 1999, Mdluli allegedly went to extreme lengths to track down Buthelezi and Ramogibe. Mdluli and Mthunzi allegedly intimidated, kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe. He was shot dead in 1999.

No one was ever convicted of Ramogibe’s murder. Mdluli was accused of sabotaging the investigation.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane welcomed the verdict.

"It has been a long journey for both the justice criminal system and the victims that were involved in the crimes perpetrated by both the convicted persons.

"We welcome the fact that the court has dismissed both their defence that the whole thing was a conspiracy against them," she said.

More to follow.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter