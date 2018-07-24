 

'I feel totally exonerated' - Mduduzi Manana resigns as MP

2018-07-24 16:15

Paul Herman

Mduduzi Manana

Mduduzi Manana

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC MP and former deputy minister for higher education Mduduzi Manana on Tuesday announced his voluntary resignation as a Member of Parliament.

In a statement published on his Facebook page, Manana said he made the decision in light of the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) decision to not prosecute him for the alleged abuse of his domestic worker, Christine Wiro.

"I need to reiterate that the allegations against me were obviously frivolous and were rooted in a politically-motivated smear campaign against me by my political opponents," he said in the statement.

"I welcome the decision of the NPA which has cleared me of any wrongdoing and I feel totally exonerated."

Manana said there had been mounting pressure on him to step down, but he felt it would have been "premature" while the matter was still being investigated, and "would have most likely amounted to admission of guilt".

"Now that the NPA has independently decided that I have no case to answer based on the police investigation, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw my membership from the National Assembly after almost 10 years of active participation in parliamentary politics.

"This will give me ample time to focus my renewed energies on the work of my political organisation ahead of the 2019 general elections, my academic commitments and my business interests."

Manana said he would donate a portion of his pension to heed President Cyril Ramaphosa's "rallying call".

He will donate R1 000 000 to Khuluma Ndoda, a men's social movement against gender-based violence, which will be launched on August 1; R500 000 to the Nceduluntu Youth Foundation's 'OneMillionPads' campaign; and a scholarship opportunity to five male students to enrol at the University of South Africa for postgraduate programmes in gender studies.

"In conclusion, I wish to indicate that the issue of sexual/gender-based violence is very serious as evidenced by the reaction of South Africans following my previous case of assault, for which I took full responsibility, and therefore must not be used to a) advance selfish and narrow political ends and b) solicit financial benefit by making false accusations as that would be a vicious assault on the efforts, for which I have now dedicated myself to, or eliminating gender-based violence where it manifests itself," he finished.

On Monday, the NPA said it declined to prosecute Manana for the alleged abuse of Wiro because it believed there were "no reasonable prospects for successful prosecution".

Manana allegedly tried to push Wiro down a flight of stairs in May. The charges were later withdrawn.

An audio clip emerged soon after of Manana allegedly trying to bribe Wiro with R100 000 to drop the charges.

He later denied the claims of bribery, saying he intended laying a complaint against the domestic worker for allegedly trying to "extort" him.

In a separate incident, Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in September 2017.

Video footage emerged of Manana assaulting a woman at Cubana in Fourways, Johannesburg on August 6, 2017, which went viral on social media and sparked demands for his arrest.

He admitted during court proceedings that he also assaulted two others, saying the women had called him a "Isitabane", a term used to derogatively refer to gay people.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court ordered Manana to pay a R100 000 fine or face 12 months in jail for the Cubana incident.

He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service, complete a rehabilitation programme, and pay the victims a total of R26 680,46.

Parliament's Joint Ethics Committee was expected to begin an inquiry into his conduct on Wednesday at 10:00. That will now fall away.

Read more on:    mduduzi manana

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Taxi boss killed in Alexandra in latest industry murder

2018-07-24 15:58

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Shoprite security guard shot at point-blank during store robbery
 

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018

Zsa Zsa dies two weeks after winning World’s Ugliest Dog Title

 

Paws

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 