 

Breaking mews! There's a mystery cat apparently 'driving' a taxi in Joburg, and it's got Twitter talking

2019-11-25 12:41
A mystery 'cat' taxi has social media talking. (File Photo).

A mystery 'cat' taxi has social media talking. (File Photo).

Social media users were left amused and bemused this past weekend after a thread of one Twitter user, claiming a cat was inhabiting the driver of a taxi in the inner city, got many people talking.

Following Twitter user @Thandoo_Zuma's tweet that she had witnessed the feline mystery while travelling from Bree Street in the inner city to Fourways, a number of commuters said they had been spooked about the man's apparent "meowing" while driving.

It has even grabbed the attention of the City of Johannesburg.

In the thread, @Thandoo_Zuma mentions that it was not her first time in the "cat" taxi, and that her friend had also experienced the same thing.

Soon after the series of tweets, #Bree and #CatDriver started to trend, with some claiming they had also seen the "cat" while commuting in the taxi.

Another user, @lerato_dude, said he was in the taxi when he asked a fellow commuter seated next to him whether what he was seeing was real. He was ignored.

This led to some claiming that only a select few can see the image, while others, said the cat was probably a passenger.

