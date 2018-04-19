 

Missing Ironman contestant's body recovered in Port Elizabeth harbour

2018-04-19 18:36

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud. (Supplied)

David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The body of David Bellet-Brissaud, the 48-year-old triathlete from Gabon, was found by police in the Port Elizabeth harbour on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Pricilla Naidu, confirmed that his body had been recovered shortly before 16:00 after dogs from the PE search and rescue unit had alerted them that there could be a body in the vicinity.

Naidu said when the dogs reacted, they had sent divers into the water, and within ten minutes they had located Bellet-Brissaud.

She said the body had been kept below the surface of the water by a tyre tied with a rope to his feet.

The athlete, who had been accompanied by his wife, Lydia, was in Port Elizabeth to compete in the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship last weekend.

Bellet-Brissaud never took part in the competition as he disappeared from the Paxton Hotel, where he was staying, in the early hours of Friday before the event.

READ: Ironman contestant disappears in the middle of the night

Police have been concentrating their search around the harbour, after CCTV from Transnet surfaced on Monday, that showed Bellet-Brissaud entering the harbour.

Naidu said accompanying CCTV footage of a man leaping between the chokka boats had been mistakenly identified as Bellet-Brissaud.

"Additional CCTV footage was obtained and reviewed by police, which showed David walking along another jetty, which is close to where the body has been recovered," she said.

Bellet-Brissaud's brother Gael Bellet-Brissaud and sister Vanessa Perret Bellet-Brissaud, had both travelled from Gabon to help in the search.

The family had also upped their initial reward offering from R12 000 to R150 000 on Thursday morning, for information on their brother's whereabouts.

READ: Family offer reward for info on missing Ironman competitor

Naidu said the body had been positively identified as Bellet-Brissaud by his brother Gael.

She said no foul play was suspected and an inquest docket had been opened.

Warrant Officer Ettiene Gerber with Misty, the dog that helped to locate David Bellet-Brissaud. (Supplied)


Read more on:    port elizabeth

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Tensions in Mahikeng; AfriForum piles pressure on NPA over Malema prosecution; and the very real world of WWE

2018-04-19 18:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Men steal ceremonial mace from Nigeria's National Assembly
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:21 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:36 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 18 2018-04-18 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 