Modack, co-accused granted bail in Cape Town extortion case

Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack in the dock in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Cape Town – Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and his four co-accused were granted bail in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Modack and four others were granted R10 000 bail. A fifth accused was granted R5 000 bail.

Magistrate Joe Magele delivered his ruling following an application which stretched on for nearly three months.

Modack is accused in the case along with Colin Booysen – the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen – Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay.

They face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

For a detailed breakdown of events in the underworld nightclub security takeover, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked

The group was arrested on December 15, and have been in custody since then.

During the group's bail application, it previously emerged in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court that Modack may be arrested in connection with the murder of a bouncer at Cubana in Green Point, on December 3, 2017.

Modack and Cronje were also charged with attempted extortion in Johannesburg.

They were both granted bail of R10 000 each in this case on Monday.

In January, Modack and Ikeraam Modack were charged with the theft of a motor vehicle. In February, they were granted bail in this case.

More to follow.