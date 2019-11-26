BREAKING: Mokgalapa placed on special leave pending investigation into 'sex' audio clip

City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will be placed on special leave, pending an investigation following the release of an audio recording purportedly of him engaging in an intimate act with transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

The special leave was confirmed to News24 by DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty.

In a memorandum from Moriarty dated November 26, which News24 has seen, the party says it is handling with due diligence the serious allegations made against Mokgalapa and Senkubuge.

It states that the matter has been referred to the party's Federal Legal Commission for further investigation where the duo would be given an opportunity to present their version of events.

"In consideration of clause 2b) of the Code of Conduct for Councillors, the Speaker of the Tshwane Council has also referred the matter to the Ethics Committee for further investigation," the memorandum reads.

In the recording, which was widely circulated on social media on Sunday, the two office bearers can be heard discussing their colleagues in the council before allegedly becoming intimate with one another, News24 previously reported.

Moriarty said while investigations are underway, Mokgalapa will be placed on special leave, with the date still being negotiated. He added that Senkubuge will go on voluntary leave pending the investigation.

The chairperson said while the allegations are serious, they will be subjected to an investigation to test the veracity of the material that has been submitted and circulated.

"The allegations will have to be subjected to an investigation. They are very serious but as with anything like this, it's not a summary judgement. We have to investigate to test the veracity of the material. This is not something that one just makes an assumption," Moriarty said.

The party has urged its representatives to reserve judgement until findings of the investigations have been released.

The ANC has since called on Mokgalapa to "fall on his sword", saying it was certain that the audio clip was authentic and revealed that Mokgalapa is "clearly having sex with [his] direct subordinate, MMC of Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge".

