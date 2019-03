A 16-year-old Mondeor High school pupil has died after being stabbed outside the school, which is south of Johannesburg.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 08:14 to find another service assessing the boy. Assessments showed that the patient had sustained a stab wound to his chest and showed no signs of life", said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

He said CPR and treatment were immediately initiated to try revive the patient.

"Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned, and he was declared dead by another service," Meiring said.

Details of the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning, are sketchy. Local authorities are on the scene to investigate.



Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said that MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on his way to the scene.

This is a developing story. More to follow.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.



- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter